  • Police searching for missing man who hasn't taken medication

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police in Bethel Park are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man who has not taken his medication.

    Michael Pudlo, 24, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Monday leaving an appointment in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.

    Pudlo, who has a mental health diagnosis, is 6 feet tall, weighs 260 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

    Pudlo was wearing a brown coat, a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white stripes.

    Anyone with information on Pudlo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for missing man who hasn't taken medication

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA Zappala: February officer-involved shooting death was ‘justified'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms possible Tuesday as soaking rain pushes through area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Low turnout for Pirates home opener

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seize over $100k in narcotics, weapons in Pittsburgh drug bust; 3…