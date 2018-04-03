BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police in Bethel Park are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man who has not taken his medication.
Michael Pudlo, 24, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Monday leaving an appointment in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.
Pudlo, who has a mental health diagnosis, is 6 feet tall, weighs 260 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Pudlo was wearing a brown coat, a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white stripes.
Anyone with information on Pudlo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.
