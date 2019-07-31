0 Surveillance video of woman urinating on potatoes at Walmart not seen until next day

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A woman has turned herself in after a bizarre incident at the Walmart in West Mifflin, police said.

The woman is accused of urinating on potatoes at the Walmart on Wednesday. Surveillance pictures of the woman were released by police.

Police identified the woman as 20-year-old Grace Brown. She's facing multiple charges including open lewdness, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. However, she will not be held in jail and will instead receive a summons in the mail.

Police did not say if they know why Brown allegedly relieved herself on the produce.

A Walmart representative said a store employee saw what the woman was doing.

Walmart sent Channel 11 News the following statement:

"This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

Police said surveillance video of the incident was discovered Thursday by a Walmart employee who was reviewing footage from the night before.

"My first reaction is one, kind of horrified. I realize that some people have issues that might lead them to do things that might be considered unusual," said Beth Elliot, who shops at the store.

Channel 11 News also reached out to the Allegheny County Health Department about the incident.

"ACHD staff visited this Walmart location to gather additional information and to ensure proper measures were followed, including disposal of affected produce and sanitization of the area. While urine can contain small amounts of bacteria, this specific incident poses little threat to public health," a health department spokesperson said.

