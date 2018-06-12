Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.
Sierra Kulokoski, 16, has been missing from her Lancaster County home since May 11, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.
She is presumed to be endangered, police said, although they did not specify why. Authorities believe she’s still in Central Pennsylvania.
She is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7 and weighs 142 lbs.
Anyone with information should call police at 1-717-664-1180.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman found dead in home after fire; 3 firefighters treated
- 4 children, suspect in police shooting dead after standoff
- 15-year-old to be charged as adult in shooting at Clairton Pool
- VIDEO: Pitcher consoles friend before celebrating victory
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}