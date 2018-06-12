  • Police seek help in finding missing teen girl

    Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

    Sierra Kulokoski, 16, has been missing from her Lancaster County home since May 11, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

    She is presumed to be endangered, police said, although they did not specify why. Authorities believe she’s still in Central Pennsylvania.

    She is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7 and weighs 142 lbs.

    Anyone with information should call police at 1-717-664-1180.

