  • Woman found dead in home after fire; 3 firefighters treated

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was found dead in her home after a fire Monday night in Shaler Township.

    Fire crews were called about 9 p.m. to the home on Middle Road, where smoke continued to billow into the air Tuesday.

    Dyann Carroll, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors said she was a sweet woman who kept to herself.

    “I feel really, really bad. I'm really sorry. And for her to pass away like that at such a young age, too ... 50 is not a time to go,” Chad Vaugn, a neighbor, said.

    Officials said three firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

    Some of Carroll’s cats were rescued, officials said.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

