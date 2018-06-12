SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was found dead in her home after a fire Monday night in Shaler Township.
Fire crews were called about 9 p.m. to the home on Middle Road, where smoke continued to billow into the air Tuesday.
Related Headlines
Dyann Carroll, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors said she was a sweet woman who kept to herself.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn more about Carroll for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Neighbors called 50-year-old Dyann Carroll sweet. She kept to herself. Loved animals. Carroll was killed in a Shaler house fire last night. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WXHCnrhi5m— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 12, 2018
“I feel really, really bad. I'm really sorry. And for her to pass away like that at such a young age, too ... 50 is not a time to go,” Chad Vaugn, a neighbor, said.
Officials said three firefighters were treated for minor injuries.
Some of Carroll’s cats were rescued, officials said.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Photo of boy comforting dying sister shows pain families of cancer go through
- Homes in danger of collapsing after landslide to be demolished
- Homes flooded, disaster declaration issued in Liberty Borough
- RAW VIDEO: Truck crashes into doughnut shop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}