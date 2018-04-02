  • Police seize over $100k in narcotics, weapons in Pittsburgh drug bust; 3 arrested

    Three people are facing charges after over $100,000 worth of narcotics were seized during a drug bust in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood Friday night, Pittsburgh Police said.

    Police were tipped off by someone who thought drugs were being dealt out of the home on Fountain Street, according to a criminal complaint.

    Inside the home, police found numerous narcotics, drug paraphernalia, weapons and ammunition, authorities said.

    According to a news release, police located and seized the following items from the home:

    • Three firearms (one 9 mm handgun and two .40 caliber handguns)
    • Two kilograms of cocaine
    • Fifty bricks of heroin
    • 18 grams of raw heroin
    • One ounce of loose cocaine
    • 43 grams of fentanyl
    • 10 ounces of marijuana
    • Two ounces of crack cocaine
    • Hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin

    Police also found approximately $18,000 in cash, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 

    The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $100,000, investigators said.

    Police arrested three people in connection with the drug bust: Parish Thornhill, 27, Eric Williams, 26, and Daynelle Snead, 36.

    The criminal complaint said detectives were watching the home and believed Thornhill and Williams left several times to make drug sales.

    When police went into the home, Williams tried to run before being arrested, the complaint said.

     
     

