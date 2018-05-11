  • Police uncover suspected meth lab at Motel 6

    KENNEDY TWP., Pa. - Police uncovered a possible crystal meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny County Friday. 

    The drug bust happened in a second-floor room at the Motel 6 in Kennedy Township, police said. 

    According to Channel 11's Michelle Newell, a BMW is covered in crime tape, and police are telling Channel 11 that hazmat is on the way. 

    The incident is taking place near a technical school and a storage unit. 

    It does not appear that the building was evacuated. 

