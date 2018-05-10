  • 2018 Best high schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings

    PENNSYLVANIA - The US News and World Report is out with its annual best high schools report.

    Included on the list are the Best High Schools in Pennsylvania and some Pittsburgh-area schools made the Top 20.  

    Here’s the list: 

    20. HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Allison Park, Pa, Hampton High School has a 98% graduation rate and was awarded a silver medal.  

    19.  COUNCIL ROCK HIGH SCHOOL NORTH 

    Located in Newton, Pa, Council Rock High School North has an enrollment of 1,724.

    18.  NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGIATE ACADEMY

    Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy is located in Erie and has a 100% graduation rate. 

    17.  HARRITON HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Rosemont, Pa, Harriton High School has a student-teacher ratio of 11:1. 

    16.  UPPER SAINT CLAIR HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., Upper Saint Clair High School has a graduation rate of 100%. upper

    15.  LOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOL

    Lower Merion High School is located in Ardmore, Pa and ranks #767 in nationally in the rankings. 

    14.  GREAT VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Malvern, Pa., Great Valley High School has a graduation rate of 100%. 

    13.  NORTH ALLEGHENY HIGH SCHOOL

    North Allegheny High School is located in Wexford, Pa. and is ranked #747 nationally in the rankings.  

    12.  HERSHEY HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Hershey, PA, Hershey High School has an enrollment of 1,126.  

    11.  PINE-RICHLAND HIGH SCHOOL 

    Pine-Richland High School is located in Gibsonia, Pa. and has a 95% graduation rate.   

    10.  QUAKER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Leetsdale, Pa, Quaker Valley High School has a 98% graduation rate. 

    9.  PERKIOMEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL 

    Perkiomen Valley High School is located in Collegeville, Pa. and has an enrollment of 1,781. 

    8.  UNIONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Kennett Square, Pa. Unionville High School has a student to teacher ratio of 15:1. 

    7. STRATH HAVEN HIGH SCHOOL

    Strath Haven High School is located in Wallingford, Pa. and is ranked #595 nationally. 

    6. LOWER MORELAND HIGH SCHOOL

    Lower Moreland High School  is located in Huntingdon Valley, Pa and has a graduation rate of 98%

    5.  NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY HIGH SCHOOL 

    Located in New Hope, Pa, New Hope-Solebury High School is ranked #404 in the national rankings and earned a gold medal.

    4.  CONESTOGA HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Berwyn, Pa, Conestoga High School has a total enrollment of 2,062.  

    3.  RADNOR HIGH SCHOOL

    Located in Randor, Pa., Radnor High School, has a student-teacher ratio of 13: 1. 

    2.  JULIA R. MASTERMAN SECONDARY SCHOOL

    Julia R. Masterman Secondary School is located in Philadelphia, PA and has a total enrollment of 1,184 and ranks #86 in the National rankings. 

    1.    DOWNINGTOWN S.T.E.M. ACADEMY

    Located in Downingtown, Pa., Downingtown S.T.E.M. Academy has a total enrollment of 789 and is ranked #34 in the national rankings with a 99% graduation rate.  They were awarded a Gold Medal. 
     

