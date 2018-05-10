PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 just exclusively confirmed the arrest of the alleged ringleader of a scam targeting seniors across the country.
The man is now in custody in Pittsburgh, after authorities picked him up thousands of miles away.
This is a case Channel 11 has been tracking for more than a year, and this is a significant development.
We’ve learned law enforcement agents from multiple states helped take down the crime ring, which was allegedly funneling money through the Pittsburgh Area.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is working to track down new details on the big arrest, and how authorities tracked the alleged ringleader from his home overseas. Look for her reports tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 and 6.
