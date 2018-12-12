MUNHALL, Pa. - A volunteer firefighter in Munhall is facing charges for setting two fires on the same street within the borough because “he was bored,” authorities said.
Ryan Laubham admitted to setting the fires on Crawford Avenue, according to police.
The most recent fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Monday on the porch of a home, the owner of which started working to put out the flames after calling 911.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is learning new details about the investigation and what Laubham told authorities – for Channel 11 Morning News.
While crews were at the scene of that fire, another person who lives on the street approached police and firefighters to report someone tried to set their home on fire on Dec. 3. The resident was inside the home at the time, but didn’t immediately report the incident.
Investigators used surveillance video to track down Laubham.
When asked why he started the fires, Laubham said “he was bored,” according to a criminal complaint.
Charges against Laubham include arson, causing or risking catastrophe and criminal mischief.
