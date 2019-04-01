Police warn of phone scam that tricked woman out of $20K

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in a Westmoreland County community issued a warning after a very convincing scam tricked a woman out of $20,000.
Allegheny Township police said someone called the woman, claiming there's evidence she looked at child pornography online.
The caller said they would resolve the issue if the woman paid him $20,000 in Google Play gift cards, police said. The woman bought those gift cards and gave the caller the PINS over the phone.
Police said a legitimate business would never ask you to do something like this, no matter how convincing they are.
