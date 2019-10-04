0 12-year-old girl found unconscious at South Park homecoming bonfire

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - South Park Township police are investigating after they received reports of an unconscious 12-year-old girl at Evans Park, where South Park High School was having its homecoming bonfire Thursday night.

Police said they received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, emergency crews were already treating the girl.

At that point, the girl, whose clothing was "in disarray," was not able to talk to investigators and a parent about what happened, police said.

The girl was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and released to her parents after an evaluation.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous said her daughter was the child taken to the hospital. She is begging for answers.

"I know there was a lot of people there, so somebody had to see something," she said. "And if they do, if they can come forward."

Allegheny County police are assisting in the investigation and said they are working to interview the girl and anyone else who may have information.

Police said about 100 people were at the bonfire.

The South Park School District released the following statement:

"The South Park School District has been notified of a police investigation following last evening's community bonfire at Evans Park. At this time, the district is unable to release any information due to the active investigation by the South Park Township Police Department and for privacy reasons. We encourage anyone who may be able to provide officers with information to contact the South Park Township Police Department. If and when we are able to make a public comment, we will do so. Counselors are available for our students who would like to speak with them today"

