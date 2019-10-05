  • Steelers reach injury settlement, release Grimble

    By: Dale Lolley

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    It doesn't appear the Steelers are going to wait around for injured tight end Xavier Grimble to recover from the calf injury that landed him on injured reserve last week.

    Friday, the team reached an injury settlement with the fifth-year tight end and subsequently released him, meaning he is officially eligible to sign elsewhere.

    Grimble became expendable when the Steelers traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Seahawks early last week to acquire veteran tight end Nick Vannett.

    Grimble, who had been with the Steelers since joining their practice squad in 2015, was on the team's active roster since 2016, mostly serving as a third tight end. With backup Jesse James signing with the Lions in the offseason, the Steelers had hoped Grimble would take the necessary steps to become the top backup to Vance McDonald.

    That never really happened, however, and the team was looking for a veteran backup to McDonald even before Grimble suffered the calf injury in a 24-20 loss in Week 3 to the 49ers.

