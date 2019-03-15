  • Popular statues temporarily removed from Pittsburgh airport

    PITTSBURGH - Two familiar faces went missing from Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday.

    The iconic statues of President George Washington and former Steeler Frano Harris were removed from the airport and are headed to the Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

    The statues are unergoing a makeover and will be back in place greeting travelers this summer.

