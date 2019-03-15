Popular statues temporarily removed from Pittsburgh airport

PITTSBURGH - Two familiar faces went missing from Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday.
The iconic statues of President George Washington and former Steeler Frano Harris were removed from the airport and are headed to the Heinz History Center in the Strip District.
George and Franco are taking a brief hiatus so the good folks at @HistoryCenter can give them a makeover. Not to worry - they'll be back this summer! pic.twitter.com/QIQfCyrqRw— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) March 15, 2019
The statues are unergoing a makeover and will be back in place greeting travelers this summer.
