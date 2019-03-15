  • Teen involved in drive-by shooting before Antwon Rose was shot pleads guilty

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A teenager involved in a drive-by shooting minutes before the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose entered a guilty plea Friday morning.

    Zaijuan Hester pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault and firearms charges in the drive-by shooting last June in North Braddock.

    Hester was in the vehicle with Rose, 17, when the drive-by happened. Rose was shot and killed minutes later after running from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

    As part of the plea deal, prosecutors removed an attempted homicide charge against Hester.

    Hester will be sentenced June 4.

    The trial for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who shot Rose, begins next week. Hester will not be testifying next week, his attorney confirmed Friday.

