NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A teenager involved in a drive-by shooting minutes before the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose entered a guilty plea Friday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY: Teen indicted in North Braddock drive-by that happened minutes before Antwon Rose shooting
Related Headlines
Zaijuan Hester pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault and firearms charges in the drive-by shooting last June in North Braddock.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is following today’s developments in court for Channel 11 News at Noon.
#BREAKING: Zaijuan Hester pleads guilty to 3 counts of aggravated assault and firearms charges in drive-by shooting last June. Hester was in the vehicle w/ Antwon Rose when it happened and pled guilty to being the shooter— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) March 15, 2019
Hester was in the vehicle with Rose, 17, when the drive-by happened. Rose was shot and killed minutes later after running from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors removed an attempted homicide charge against Hester.
MORE: As part of the plea deal, prosecutors removed the attempted homicide charge— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) March 15, 2019
Hester will be sentenced June 4.
The trial for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who shot Rose, begins next week. Hester will not be testifying next week, his attorney confirmed Friday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- One Direction's Louis Tomlinson's sister, Félicité Tomlinson, dead at 18
- Man who held meth-fueled ‘death party' for sick wife now charged with murder
- Hallmark cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin over college admissions bribery scandal
- VIDEO: Woman cut off own hand with circular saw to cash in on insurance, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}