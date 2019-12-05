PITTSBURGH - If you rely on Port Authority buses to get around the city of Pittsburgh, officials want your input.
Port Authority’s development team proposed eliminating 48 bus stops in 2020 to “improve on-time performance and service reliability,” according to a release.
All of the stops the agency is considering getting rid of are along the 48-Arlington and 88-Penn routes.
Here are the areas that could be affected by these closures:
48-Arlington
- Downtown
- South Side
- Arlington
- Mt. Oliver
- Knoxville
- Beltzhoover
88-Penn
- Downtown
- Strip District
- Lawrenceville
- Bloomfield
- Friendship
- Garfield
- East Liberty
- Point Breeze
The release said many of the stops are served by “at least one other bus route.”
You can give your input on this proposal now until Feb. 7, 2020 by clicking here.
