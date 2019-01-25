Port Authority hires consultant to take closer look at bus fares

PITTSBURGH - Port Authority of Allegheny County officials voted Friday to take a closer look at bus fares with the help of a consultant.
At a board meeting, directors gave a California consultant, Four Nine Technologies, a $210,000 contract to review possible fare changes.
Related Headlines
Last month, bus riders rallied downtown, calling for lower and more equitable bus fares.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
They had three specific demands: to eliminate the cash penalty, allow free transfers and fare capping.
“From the jump, it will be fare capping, so fare capping means we set a threshold in which she spent enough for a day,” bus rider Tarirek Williams said. “A day pass is $7. So, ideally, your fare mechanism can talk back-and-forth.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Three people dead, including gunman, in State College shootings
- Missing 3-year-old found alive after three-day search
- Residents forced to evacuate because of landslide impacting homes
- VIDEO: Pa. man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"The fare card right now can't record what you've spent in a day. But with fare-capping technology, he's going through Wi-Fi, which also brings up Wi-Fi for patrons and it lets the card and account know you hit the $7 a day for a day pass and convert it over," Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman said.
The Port Authority expects to have the consultant’s recommendations by the end of the year.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}