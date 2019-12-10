  • Port Authority police arrest man who allegedly punched bus driver over the weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority Police Department said they have arrested a man who they say punched a driver in the face over the weekend. 

    Police said on Sunday, the man got on the bus near the Homewood Station about 8:20 p.m. and then punched the driver in the face as he exited near Liberty Avenue around 15 minutes later.

    Port Authority officials have not yet released the man's identity.

