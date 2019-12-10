PITTSBURGH - The Port Authority Police Department said they have arrested a man who they say punched a driver in the face over the weekend.
The PAPD would like to thank the public and members of the media for assistance in identifying the suspect who assaulted a Port Authority bus driver on Sunday 12/8. Suspect arrested this morning!! Our goal is to provide a safe transit environment for All ! TEAMWORK— Port Authority PD (@PGHTransitPD) December 10, 2019
Police said on Sunday, the man got on the bus near the Homewood Station about 8:20 p.m. and then punched the driver in the face as he exited near Liberty Avenue around 15 minutes later.
Port Authority officials have not yet released the man's identity.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex closes its doors after 30+ years
- Alleged kidnapping of woman being investigated in Allegheny County
- Goalie Tristan Jarry named NHL Second Star after back-to-back shutouts
- VIDEO: Local family gets creative with Port Authority bus in sinkhole Christmas display
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}