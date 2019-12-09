PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week after posting back-to-back shutouts and giving the team two of their three wins last week.
On Dec. 4 against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Jarry stopped all 28 shots. Two nights later, against the Arizona Coyotes, he stopped all 33 shots.
Jarry is the first goalie to have back-to-back shutouts since Marc-Andre Fleury did it in February 2015.
With a 7-4 record in 11 games so far this season, Jarry has a 1.81 goals-against average with a .943 save percentage. Both of those numbers rank first in the NHL.
