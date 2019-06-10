  • Portion of McKees Rocks road shut down due to water main break, sinkhole

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A portion of a road in McKees Rocks is shut down due to a water main break and a sinkhole, according to Allegheny County.

    May Avenue is closed between Chartiers Avenue and Herbst Way.

