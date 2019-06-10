MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A portion of a road in McKees Rocks is shut down due to a water main break and a sinkhole, according to Allegheny County.
McKees Rocks: May Avenue is closed between Chartiers Avenue and Herbst Way due to a water main break and sink hole.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 9, 2019
May Avenue is closed between Chartiers Avenue and Herbst Way.
Portion of May Ave is closed due to a water main break in McKees Rocks. The road is currently blocked off at Chartiers Ave and Herbst Aly. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/nHqpeJWAvQ— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 10, 2019
