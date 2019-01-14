  • Power restored to 600 customers after car crashes into pole

    NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - At least 600 Duquesne Light customers were in the dark Sunday night after a car crashed into a pole in New Brighton, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 10 p.m. on Penn Avenue.

    Police said the driver of the car was not hurt.

    Penn Avenue was closed at Allegheny Street while crews continued work to replace the pole that was struck.

    Power was restored by 4 a.m. Monday, according to Duquesne Light's website.

