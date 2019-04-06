  • Prantl's burnt almond torte-inspired beer coming soon

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh’s Prantl's Bakery is known for its burnt almond torte, and there will soon be a new way to get a taste of it -- in the form of beer!

    Prantl's is teaming up with Ohio-based Platform Beer Company for the burnt almond torte-inspired blonde ale.

    The beer will be available April 12, according to Prantl’s Bakery.

