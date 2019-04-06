PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh’s Prantl's Bakery is known for its burnt almond torte, and there will soon be a new way to get a taste of it -- in the form of beer!
Prantl's is teaming up with Ohio-based Platform Beer Company for the burnt almond torte-inspired blonde ale.
The beer will be available April 12, according to Prantl’s Bakery.
What happens when Prantl’s Bakery and @platformbeerco collaborate? 🍺🍰 A Burnt Almond Torte inspired blonde ale. Available 4/12— Prantl's Bakery (@prantlsbakery) April 4, 2019
Details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/n3KhkZ6PVg
