  • Programming Note: Days of Our Lives will air overnight

    PITTSBURGH - Important programming note for "Days Of Our Lives" fans! 
     
    Due to severe weather, Tuesday's episode of "Days" did not air. Instead, it will be replayed in its entirety overnight at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday.
     
    Set your DVR's.

