PITTSBURGH - One lane of Western Avenue on the North Side was closed for a time Tuesday after a black Jeep smashed into the back of a propane truck.
Messy situation on Western Avenue. Pittsburgh Police says a car went right into the back of a propane truck. Nobody hurt. One lane of Western Avenue is blocked. Road should reopen shortly. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/GYl0Vv68Bx— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 26, 2019
Witnesses said the Jeep careened into the propane truck, causing a chain reaction, and then sped off.
Fire crews said the bottom of the propane truck was flaming, and the front of the Jeep was engulfed. The driver of the truck got out with a fire extinguisher in hand and likely saved lives.
Nothing was leaking from the propane tank, according to first responders. However, people that saw the crash immediately evacuated buildings and took cover.
A woman who was getting plasma drawn near crash says they evacuated the building, leaving patients to take IVs out of their own arms. One man fainted. Firefighters and witnesses say driver of propane truck got out with his fire extinguisher and potentially saved lives @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 26, 2019
"I heard somebody yelling, 'the propane truck is going to blow. It's on fire,'" said Tishana Nowlin, who was a patient at the Plasma Center across the street. "Everyone was out the building. All the workers were out of the building.
"The clients were left to pull needles out of their own arms. Everybody got outside."
It is unclear if police have been able to track down the driver of the Jeep.
