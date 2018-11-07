0 Property tax hike to fund Children's Fund fails in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:30 a.m. Wednesday

Allegheny County voters elected not to raise property taxes to fund children’s programming. The outcome was decided by less than three percentage points.

The referendum called for a property tax increase amounting to roughly $25 for each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. The money would have funded preschool and after-school programs, and meal programs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Voters in Allegheny county are being asked to approve a tax hike to fund a variety of children’s programs across the county.

The referendum calls for a property tax increase amounting to roughly $25 for each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

That is expected to generate $18 million annually to fund preschool and after-school programs along with meal programs for needy children throughout the county.

Proponents of the Children’s Fund contend that the programs are desperately needed, but critics argue that it amounts to a ‘slush fund’ and they say there are few guidelines and little information about how the funds would be administered.

Proponents say the money would go directly into the fund and be awarded to non-profit groups that work with children.

They say the fund would be controlled by a board and run through the county manager’s office.

ELECTION RELATED HEADLINES:

RESOURCES

© 2018 Cox Media Group.