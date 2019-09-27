PITTSBURGH - The pumpkin patch is a favorite place for some fall fun for many families. But how do you know if that prized pumpkin you've been peeping is good for carving or cooking?
- Pay attention to the color. Dark orange means it's prime for picking, as does a dark green stem
- Make sure it's hollow. Just like a watermelon, a deep, hollow sound means it's a good one.
- Check the firmness of the pumpkin. Soft spots are a key that your gourd won't last long.
- Don't ignore wounds. Cuts on the pumpkin mean it will rot raster.
- If you're using it to bake, go small. Smaller pumpkins are often grown specifically for cooking and the larger ones can have a bitter taste.
Got it? Now get picking, and carving (or baking)!
