    SEATTLE - Starbucks is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte in the coming weeks, and according to Business Insider, it could be back earlier than ever.

    The publication said employees reported the PSL will be back on the menu Aug. 27. Typically the iconic fall drink returns around Labor Day weekend.

    In a move to out-pumpkin their competition, Dunkin' announced it will start selling pumpkin spice products Aug. 21. The company said they will be adding a new pumpkin espresso drink to its fall menu.

