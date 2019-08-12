SEATTLE - Starbucks is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte in the coming weeks, and according to Business Insider, it could be back earlier than ever.
SCOOP: Workers say Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to menus on August 27, it's earliest recorded official launch ever https://t.co/DXqUchDOP2— Kate Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) August 12, 2019
The publication said employees reported the PSL will be back on the menu Aug. 27. Typically the iconic fall drink returns around Labor Day weekend.
In a move to out-pumpkin their competition, Dunkin' announced it will start selling pumpkin spice products Aug. 21. The company said they will be adding a new pumpkin espresso drink to its fall menu.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man killed was member of motorcycle club, may have been targeted by rival club
- NFL responds to reports that Antonio Brown won't play this season unless he gets to use old helmet
- 'Don't go to Walmart next week': Florida man arrested for making threat, officials say
- VIDEO: Record for world's largest wedding cookie table broken in Monongahela
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}