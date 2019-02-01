0 PA Attorney General files criminal charges against PWSA over lead issues

PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed criminal charges Friday against the Pittsburgh Water & Sewage Authority for multiple violations against the PA Safe Water Drinking Act.

RELATED STORY: Timeline: Lead levels in Pittsburgh water

Shapiro filed 161 charges against the agency for failing to notify residents when the agency replaced led water lines.

#BREAKING: @PAAttorneyGen announces it’s filed 161 criminal charges against the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority for violations related to the PA Safe Drinking Water Act pic.twitter.com/RFugV9A8wd — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) February 1, 2019

Shapiro also charged the PWSA for not sampling water lines following the replacements within the proper time frame required by state law.

The 161 counts are third-degree misdemeanors. The counts represent the 161 households Shapiro said the PWSA failed to notify residents.

WPXI's Aaron Martin and Courtney Brennan are at the news conference and will have complete coverage throughout the day on Channel 11 News.

Shapiro said he filed criminal charges against PWSA as an authority because agents found no evidence of any single person intending to harm Pittsburgh residents.

#BREAKING: @PAAttorneyGen filed criminal charges against PWSA as an authority because agents found no evidence of any one single person intending to harm residents. #WPXI — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 1, 2019

Pittsburgh's lead water lines were installed years ago. Shapiro said overtime dangerous amounts of lead can let into drinking water.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Shapiro said in 2016, the PWSA conducted lead tests on two separate occasions and the results showed elevated lead levels greater than allowed under state law.

#BREAKING: @PAAttorneyGen says PWSA needed to replace 1,341 lead lines by June 2017. They only replaced 415 lines. #WPXI — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 1, 2019

Shapiro said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection told the PWSA they needed to place 7 percent of their service lines to lower the lead levels in their drinking water. Shapiro said PWSA was supposed to replace 1,341 lines, but only replaced 415 lines by the state’s deadline.

PWSA also failed to notify residents in advance of the lines’ replacement required by state law, and it did not collect water samples of those homes with new pipes within the 72-hour installation time frame.

#BREAKING: @PAAttorneyGen says children are especially sensitive to lead and may have been exposed to unhealthy lead levels in their drinking water. #WPXI — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 1, 2019

Shapiro noted the kids are especially sensitive to lead, and it could have an impact on their health and development and could lead to learning disabilities. Lead can also be dangerous to adults leading to kidney problems and reproductive issues, Shapiro said.

Similar to the $2.4 million fine the PWSA paid to the DEP in November 2017, the @PAAttorneyGen says any money collected in fines will be put toward public health programs in Pittsburgh — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) February 1, 2019

The PWSA entered in a civil consent order and agreement in November 2017 and was fined $2.4 million by the DEP, who also referred the case to Shapiro’s office for a criminal investigation.

#BREAKING: @PAAttorneyGen says whatever fines PWSA is ultimately required to pay, the monies will be targeted by DEP to programs that protect and enhance the public health in #Pittsburgh. #WPXI — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 1, 2019

Shapiro said the maximum penalty for each count is one year in prison and a fine ranging from $1,250 to $12,500. He said the money collected from the fines will go towards DEP programs in Pittsburgh to protect public health.

RELATED STORIES:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.