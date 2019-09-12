  • Allegheny, Westmoreland counties have some of highest amount of rabies cases in the state

    Updated:

    Three cats tested positive for rabies in Westmoreland County.

    They were found in Mt. Pleasant, Irwin and South Huntingdon. At least five people were treated after being exposed or scratched by the cats.

    Westmoreland and Allegheny counties have some of the highest cases of rabies in the state this year.

    Westmoreland County has 14 cases, including skunks and foxes. Allegheny County has 16, the majority of which are from raccoons.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories