PITTSBURGH - The cousin of Rahmael Holt was charged with evidence tampering two years to the day that Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed.
Lisa Harrington is accused of hiding the gun that was used in the shooting.
Minutes after Shaw was shot, a woman told police Holt came to her door, asking to use her phone, court records show. The next day, the woman said Lisa Harrington came to her door and said, "I think it's here." The woman said she believes Harrington was referring to the gun used to kill Officer Shaw.
The woman told police Harrington went into her basement for several minutes, came back out and said, "It's taken care of."
Court papers said police have a second witness who told them the woman at the door said "Holt killed that cop."
On Thursday, Rahmael Holt was sentenced to death. His attorneys said an appeal will be filed, which is automatic in all capital murder cases.
