    CLEVELAND - A swimming advisory was issued Tuesday for a beach along Lake Erie after rain from storms Monday night sent raw sewage into the water, WKYC reported.

    People are advised to avoid entering the water at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland until further notice, according to WKYC.

    Officials with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said a combination of raw sewage and stormwater was discharged into Lake Erie, WKYC reported.

