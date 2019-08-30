  • RDC to pursue office project and 274-apartment TOD plan for Polish Hill site

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    Bridgeville-based RDC Inc. has hashed out a mixed-use plan for its new three-acre industrial site at 3250 Liberty Ave. that neighbors the Iron City brewing property.

    As the firm works to go forward with a second District 15 office project on Smallman Street, RDC has a date before the Zoning Board of Adjustment for the Liberty Avenue property on September 19, seeking two special exceptions pertaining to its urban industrial zoning designation.

    On a flat site along the busway on which there are now three long-unused buildings, RDC plans to renovate one of the structures toward the rear of the site into a new 45,000-square-foot office building and demolish the other two to make way for a 274-unit apartment complex.

