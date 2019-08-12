  • Record for world's largest wedding cookie table broken in Monongahela

    MONONGAHELA, Pa. - The city of Monongahela celebrated its 250th birthday Sunday, and during the celebration, history was made in a very Pittsburgh way.

    A wedding was held in an effort to set a world record -- the world's largest wedding cookie table.

    With a judge from Guinsess World Records there, they found out if they were successful.

    They needed at least 18,000 cookies.

    "We're over 19,000 at this point. We know that you have set a new world record," the judge said.

    The rules are tough to get this record, including a plan so that cookies don't go to waste.

    The Monongahela Area Historical Society said it will be donating any leftovers to first responders, 412 Food Rescue and the local city mission.

