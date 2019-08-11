  • Person dead after police tried serving search warrant in Delmont

    DELMONT, Pa. - They were serving a search warrant in connection with a sexual assault investigation and heard gunshots. That's what Delmont police said caused the large police presence and why they shut down nearby roads Saturday evening.

    The incident happened at a home on West Pine Street. Police said they set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby homes. Offices said they made multiple attempts to contact the person inside the home.

    Around 10:30 p.m., police said that person was found dead inside the house from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Route 66 was closed from Route 22 going toward Delmont during the incident.

    Police said there were no injuries to first responders and no law enforcement officers fired their weapons.

