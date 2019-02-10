  • Rent increase forcing downtown Pittsburgh restaurant out

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - You only have one more week to grab a bite to eat at a popular downtown Pittsburgh restaurant.

    The owner of Nine on Nine told our news partners at TribLIVE.com that they can't afford the rent anymore.

    She said she's looking to relocate, but hasn't found a spot just yet.

    The restaurant has been in the Cultural District for almost 13 years.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories