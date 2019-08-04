  • Arcade video game festival has fans flocking to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    PITTSBURGH - If pinball machines or video games are your idea of fun, they're filling the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend. 

    The Replay FX Arcade and Video Game Festival has turned the facility into one of the largest arcades anywhere. 

    There are more than 1,000 games to play, including pinball, console games like Xbox and PS4, virtual reality systems, PC games and tabletop games.

    Pittsburgh's official esports team, the Pittsburgh Knights, will also be hosting competitions at the event. 

