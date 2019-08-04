PITTSBURGH - If pinball machines or video games are your idea of fun, they're filling the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.
The Replay FX Arcade and Video Game Festival has turned the facility into one of the largest arcades anywhere.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
There are more than 1,000 games to play, including pinball, console games like Xbox and PS4, virtual reality systems, PC games and tabletop games.
Pittsburgh's official esports team, the Pittsburgh Knights, will also be hosting competitions at the event.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texas Governor: At least 20 dead, more than two dozen injured in El Paso Walmart mass shooting
- Spectator killed when sprint car flips over infield fence at Pennsylvania racetrack
- Many UFO sightings reported in western Pennsylvania, US
- Police: Kennywood's Steel Curtain closed rest of weekend for maintenance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}