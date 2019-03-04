PITTSBURGH - After almost 50 years of selling records, South Side native Russ Ketter is calling it quits.
According to a report in the Tribune-Review, Ketter has closed his store, Rather Ripped Records, in Brookline. The store had its final day of operation on Thursday.
Ketter began selling records in Berkeley, California in 1969. He returned to Pittsburgh in 2012 and opened Rather Ripped Records on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. In 2015, the store was relocated to its final location on Brookline Boulevard.
Read more on this story in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
