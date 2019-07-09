  • Report: Walmart could sell off Pittsburgh-founded ModCloth

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Retail giant Walmart may jettison its investment in ModCloth, the ecommerce fashion startup founded out of a Carnegie Mellon University dorm room that still has a presence here.

    After buying the fashion ecommerce firm three ago in early 2017 to boost interest from a new generation of online shoppers, Walmart is now pursuing a possible sale of ModCloth and perhaps other ecommerce holdings as it works to overcome losses in its ecommerce division, according to a new Recode report in Vox.

    Related Headlines

    ModCloth operates a facility in Crafton, an operation originally established when the then fast-growing company was based here and often needing of more space but moved its headquarters to San Francisco more than five years ago.

    Read more in the PIttsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories