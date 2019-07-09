PITTSBURGH - Retail giant Walmart may jettison its investment in ModCloth, the ecommerce fashion startup founded out of a Carnegie Mellon University dorm room that still has a presence here.
After buying the fashion ecommerce firm three ago in early 2017 to boost interest from a new generation of online shoppers, Walmart is now pursuing a possible sale of ModCloth and perhaps other ecommerce holdings as it works to overcome losses in its ecommerce division, according to a new Recode report in Vox.
ModCloth operates a facility in Crafton, an operation originally established when the then fast-growing company was based here and often needing of more space but moved its headquarters to San Francisco more than five years ago.
Read more in the PIttsburgh Business Times.
