PITTSBURGH - Residents of an apartment building in Overbook had to be evacuated after a landslide on Sawmill Run Boulevard Saturday morning.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
Three adults and one child were evacuated from an apartment building on Ivyglen Street as a precaution, officials said. No damage has been reported to any homes.
WPXI news reporter Erin Clarke working to get up an update on the slide for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Traveling along route 51 Sawmill Run Blvd. some trees came down on top of some cars at a car lot near the Rite Aid at the route 88 intersection #Pittsburgh #wpxi @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/edBEKRst9H— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) June 23, 2018
Allegheny County officials said the active landslide also has traffic along Route 51 North restricted to one lane between Steward Avenue and Library Road. The ramp onto Library Road off Route 51 is also closed. Both the restriction and closure will be in effect until further notice.
>>RELATED STORY: Homeowners want Port Authority to help with flooding issues
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Protesters flood North Shore streets as Pirates game lets out
- House destroyed by fire in McKeesport
- A 1-in-30 million shot: Rare yellow lobster caught off Maine coast
- VIDEO: Man’s Legs Amputated After Parasailing Accident in Myrtle Beach
The landslide caused several trees and power lines to fall on top of several cars parked at a car dealership, officials said.
Utility crews have arrived at the scene, officials said. The landslide is being monitored by city officials.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}