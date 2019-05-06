0 Resident fed up with abandoned property in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A man living next to a dilapidated abandoned home in McKeesport is calling for answers and action from city officials after he claims a child almost fell through the floor.

The vacant house along Park Street has a condemnation notice posted on the front door, next-door neighobr Chico Gilbow said nothing is being done to remedy the situation.

The windows are shattered, the front porch is collapsing and in the back it’s even worse.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

CLICK HERE to find out how.

The upper floor is falling through and dangling in midair.

Gilbow, a Channel 11 viewer who lives next to the abandoned property, says he is fed up waking up next to an eyesore.

Gilbow said kids were inside the house playing recently when one of them almost fell through the floor in the back of it.

He wants the house to be torn down for the sake of the kids since it's next to a park.

WPXI’s Mike Holden will have the mayor's message to people in a similar situation and how you can get help for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

McKeesport officials told Channel 11's Mike Holden they would come out and have a building inspector look into it.

The city has the McKeesport Rising Project, which works to remove blighted properties and revitalize the area.

They city has condemned hundreds of properties over the years and is pumping in money to make McKeesport a safer place to live.

Gilbow says he just wants the property to be torn down.

“It’s very sad, and I feel like myself as a homeowner, it’s bringing down my property value and I’m doing this mostly to keep these kids safe,” Gilbow said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.