WASHINGTON - The Federal Communications Commission has issued a warning about robocalls that has consumers racking up big bills.
Scammers behind “One Ring” or “Wangiri” robocalls try to get people to call the number back, “often resulting in per minute toll charges similar to a 900 number,” according to the FCC.
People are being urged to not call back these numbers, which are using the “222” country code of the West African nation of Mauritania, the FCC said.
The scammers often call multiple times in the middle of the night, hanging up after a ring or two in hopes that the person calls back and “runs up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer,” the FCC said.
