Residents frustrated with Mt. Lebo parking ordinance, but police plan crackdown

Mt. Lebanon’s longtime parking ordinance forbids overnight parking in the township overnight unless you file a request with the police department.
Some residents don’t like the rule, noting many have short driveways and one-car garages. But police say they may actually be more strictly enforced in the near future.
Cara Sapida talks to residents about the headaches the ordinance can cause, and the police chief explains the crackdown, on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
