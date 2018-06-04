  • Residents spot drone looking into their apartment windows

    MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. - Residents in one South Hills high rise are raising concerns after spotting a drone looking into their windows.

    Several residents of Washington Square in Mt. Lebanon say they saw a drone with a bright light appearing to look into their apartments late last month.

    They say it happened after 10 pm.

    “It’s like a new-age Peeping Tom,” said resident Jennifer Franz, who lives on the 14th floor.

    Franz reported the incident to Mt. Lebanon Police after hearing several of her neighbors also saw the drone.

