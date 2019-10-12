PITTSBURGH - Losing hurts.
And it hurts worse when you outplayed your opponent but still emerged with the "L." When that loss ultimately contributes to keeping your team out of the playoffs?
Related Headlines
Yeah. Mega ouch.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Mike Hilton confirmed all this at the end of the Steelers' playoff-less 2018 campaign.
"The one I feel like really got to us was the Chargers one," he said. "We're up double digits in the second half. We close that one out, our season goes a lot different."
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
You can watch the Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers right here on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football starting at 8 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mysterious lights in sky off North Carolina's Outer Banks caught on camera
- SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 7 high school football scores
- Man travels 45 minutes to meet 16-year-old, instead met by girls parents, police
- VIDEO: Firefighter hurt battling fire in Greensburg
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DKPittsburghSports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}