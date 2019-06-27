PITTSBURGH - The Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh received approval Thursday to offer online sports betting full-time.
Following a two-day test period, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board gave the OK for the casino's online and mobile sportsbook: BetRivers.com.
Related Headlines
In addition to announcing the approved online sports betting, Rivers Casino released renderings of what will be its expanded permanent sportsbook at the casino.
PHOTOS: Renderings of new sportsbook at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino
The sportsbook, a $5 million project, will be located in a space formerly occupied by Levels Lounge. At 5,500 square feet, the space will have club chairs and table seating for about 195 people, as well as 18 self-service betting kiosks and six betting windows.
Officials said the permanent sportsbook is expected to open in fall 2019.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes
- Man caught taking photos of children inside car in Sandcastle parking lot, woman says
- Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
- VIDEO: Marine reunited with combat canine he served with
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}