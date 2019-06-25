PITTSBURGH - Bucks County's Parx Casino will become the second casino and operator in Pennsylvania to offer online sports betting, with Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh following close behind.
Parx Casino in Bensalem this week will hold online sports betting test periods, beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, 2 p.m. on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Each will last through midnight of that day.
