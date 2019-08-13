  • Ceremonial groundbreaking held for new Rivers Casino hotel

    PITTSBURGH - River's Casino is doubling down and entering the hospitality business.

    On Tuesday, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the Landing Point Hotel.

    The 219-room hotel is expected to open by early 2021.

    On Channel 11 News at 5, Erin Clarke takes us inside the plans for the North Shore's newest project.

