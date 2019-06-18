PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino Pittsburgh will break ground on a $60 million North Shore hotel later this summer.
The casino announced the seven-story, four-star hotel Tuesday, revealing that it will be called “The Landing Hotel Pittsburgh” and include 219 guest rooms.
The hotel will be attached to the casino on its east facade, which faces the Carnegie Science Center, a news release said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Casino officials said development of the hotel was initially approved in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.
“The development was postponed following the approval of gaming legislation that added category 4 ‘mini-casinos’ and reshaped the Pennsylvania casino landscape,” a news release said.
Officials said the new hotel will add approximately 128 hotel and casino jobs.
It is expected that the hotel will open sometime in early 2021.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday
- Charges expected today after inmate tips off therapist to woman's death
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing 3-Year-Old Son, Boy’s Mother After Ordered to Pay Child Support
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}