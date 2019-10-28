  • Riverview School District cancels classes Monday as police investigate rumored threat

    Updated:

    OAKMONT, Pa. - Classes in the Riverview School District are canceled Monday as police investigate a rumored threat.

    The district said in a Facebook post, "This decision was made in an effort to be proactive and to err on the side of caution."

    They said they will share additional information when it becomes available. 

