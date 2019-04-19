Road closed after tractor-trailer brings down wires in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A tractor-trailer brought down wires and damaged a pole Friday morning in Coraopolis.
Police said part of Main Street is closed at Fifth Avenue after the accident, which was reported about 4:30 a.m. Fifth Avenue was closed, but traffic is now getting through.
Authorities said there were live wires, and people were urged to avoid the area.
We’re LIVE monitoring repairs and helping you around the closure -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
#BreakingNews In Coraopolis, 5th Ave just reopened to trafficafter a tractor trailer brought down wires and snapped a utility pole. Main Street between 5th and State Street remains closed @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/nfhrsQGXcx— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 19, 2019
