Road closed after tractor-trailer brings down wires in Coraopolis

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A tractor-trailer brought down wires and damaged a pole Friday morning in Coraopolis.

    Police said part of Main Street is closed at Fifth Avenue after the accident, which was reported about 4:30 a.m. Fifth Avenue was closed, but traffic is now getting through.

    Authorities said there were live wires, and people were urged to avoid the area.

