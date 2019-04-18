  • Police sting nabs woman accused of selling fake trading cards to local business

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A local woman is accused of trying to sell a fake collectible trading card worth thousands of dollars to a Greensburg store.

    Jillian Yohe allegedly walked in to sell a Magic: The Gathering card for $1,000.

    “The price she was asking was very reasonable, enough that it should’ve drawn a red flag but didn’t. I wrote the check and on the way home is when I felt I made a bad move," Jeremy Fairgrieve, the owner of the store, said.

    After getting away with it once, Yoke allegedly contacted Fairgrieve to sell a second card, this one for $2,500. When that happened, police set up a sting and arrested her.

    “As soon as she showed up and we tried to do the transaction that’s when they came in and arrested her on site," Fairgrieve said.

